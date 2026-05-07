Urvashi Rautela addresses Dabidi Dibidi controversy, calls Nandamuri Balakrishna 'very childlike'

New Delhi:

Nandamuri Balakrishna often finds himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his films. From viral videos involving fans to clips from public events, the actor has repeatedly sparked conversations online. Now, actress Urvashi Rautela has opened up about working with him and addressed the chatter surrounding their film Daaku Maharaaj, including the controversial song Dabidi Dibidi.

Urvashi Rautela talks about working with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Dabidi Dibidi controversy

Speaking to Radio Nasha, Urvashi Rautela said the controversy around her film, Daaku Maharaaj, with Nandamuri Balakrishna, slowly snowballed online. According to her, one thing kept leading to another until the discussion became much bigger on social media. The song Dabidi Dibidi from the film faced backlash online and became part of the larger debate around the film and Balakrishna’s public image.

Despite the criticism, Urvashi had only positive things to say about her experience on set. She said working with Balakrishna was “really amazing” and especially praised the action portions in the film, calling them a highlight.

She also described the actor as fun-loving and energetic in real life, saying he was easy to speak to and very different from the intense image people often see in viral clips online. According to her, he came across as “very childlike” and “super energetic”.

During the conversation, Urvashi also recalled a personal memory involving the actor. She shared that Balakrishna was the first person to wish her on Valentine’s Day last year. Addressing the perception around him, she said people may feel intimidated by him on sets, but added that he is actually grounded and warm once you interact with him. She also mentioned that he loves children and is not always in the same serious mode people assume him to be in.

Why was Dabidi Dibidi criticised?

The song, Dabidi Dibidi, from Daaku Maharaaj received backlash on social media for its choreography and the age gap between Nandamuri Balakrishn and Urvashi Rautela. However, the song still made it to the final cut in the film.

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