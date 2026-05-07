Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Orlando Bloom in Reset; film announced after Citadel 2 release

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra seems to be locking in one big project after another. A day after her spy thriller Citadel Season 2 was released, the actor has already signed her next Hollywood film. She will star opposite Orlando Bloom in the upcoming survival thriller titled Reset.

Priyanka Chopra signs new film with Orlando Bloom

Priyanka confirmed the same by posting an article from Deadline containing details of her next project. The film will be directed by Matt Smukler and is expected to begin production in August. Priyanka is also coming on board as a co-producer.

As per the report, Reset follows a woman, played by Priyanka, who wakes up deep in the wilderness with no memory of how she landed there. Cut off from civilisation, she is forced to rely on a charming stranger, played by Orlando Bloom, for survival. But as the story unfolds, questions begin to rise about whether he is really who he claims to be.

Speaking about the casting, director Smukler told the portal, "I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable." Producers Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber added, "Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen."

What's on Priyanka Chopra's film front?

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Bluff. Her next project, Citadel Season 2, was released on May 6. Next, the actress will be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. She will share screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film.

Also read: Citadel Season 2 X review: What the audience is saying about Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller