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Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: Vijay's swearing in delayed as TVK's alliance suspense lingers on

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: The Governor Arlekar has indicated that no final decision has yet been taken on inviting Vijay to form the government or on the swearing-in ceremony, suggesting he is not fully convinced about the numbers presented by the TVK chief.

Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE Updates
Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE Updates Image Source : PTI
Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Thursday as the actor turned politician continues efforts to secure enough support to cross the majority mark in the state assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, TVK "does not have the official numbers yet", and Governor Rajendra Arlekar is reportedly unconvinced about the party's strength at this stage.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling 10 short of the majority mark. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two constituencies he won in the polls, the party's effective tally will come down to 107.

The support of Congress' five MLAs takes the number to 112, still short of the required 118 seats needed to form the government.

TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in its debut assembly election in Tamil Nadu, has received backing from five Congress legislators. Congress had contested the election as part of the DMK led alliance but later decided to support TVK.

As part of efforts to form the government, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

Vijay secured victories from both Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur constituencies, reinforcing his popularity beyond the film industry.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, whose leaders earlier held discussions with Vijay's camp over a possible alliance after factions emerged over a possible alliance, has now refused support. Following a meeting of MLAs at Edappaddi Palanaswami's residence, Deputy Coordinator K.P. Munusamy said, "Whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK".

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for all the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu government formation.

Also read: AIADMK rules out support to Vijay in Tamil Nadu government formation after EPS meet

 
 

Live updates :Tamil Nadu government formation

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  • 9:21 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Fan prays outside Vijay's residence in Chennai

    A fan offered prayers outside TVK chief Vijay’s residence and expressed confidence that the actor-turned-politician would become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu despite the ongoing political uncertainty.

    “He will definitely become the Chief Minister. News channels may say many things, but there is no doubt that he will take the position. No matter how many obstacles come his way, he will overcome them and move forward,” the supporter said.

    Expressing disappointment over the situation outside Vijay’s residence, the fan added, “I feel deeply hurt. There is not even a single police officer here. I don’t even know what to say. It feels very strange. After struggling so much to come this far, it is painful to see people doing such things.”

  • 9:06 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    VCK pitches Thirumavalavan as CM face amid TVK’s outreach for support

    As TVK reached out to VCK seeking support for government formation in Tamil Nadu, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi indicated that it wants its chief Thol Thirumavalavan to be projected as the Chief Ministerial face.

    TVK has reportedly written to VCK leader Thirumavalavan, appealing for the party’s support amid the ongoing political uncertainty in the state.

    Reacting to the development, VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan said the Dravidian parties should come forward to make Thirumavalavan the Chief Minister.

    He further stated that if Thirumavalavan is projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate, both the major Dravidian parties could unite.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    MK Stalin's 'wait-and-watch' remarks on TVK

    Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK would wait for TVK chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government and would “watch without disturbing for six months”.

    Speaking to TOI, Stalin indicated that the DMK was keen to avoid a constitutional crisis or the possibility of another election in the near future.

    He also expressed hope that the new government would continue the welfare schemes introduced by the DMK regime while implementing the promises made by TVK in its election manifesto.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TVK weighs legal options as Vijay's swearing in delayed

    Following the Governor's stand, TVK is said to be considering seeking legal opinion on the matter.

    Meanwhile, the DMK has called a meeting of its legislative party today to discuss the selection of the leader of opposition and chalk out the party's future strategy.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Congress slams Tamil Nadu Governor amid delay in government formation

    The Congress accused Governor Arlekar of not fulfilling his constitutional responsibility, arguing that the leader of the single largest party should be invited to form the government.

    The party alleged that Vijay was being unnecessarily pressured in the name of proving majority support.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Return of resort politics: AIADMK MLAs moved to Puducherry

    Amid fears of possible defections, the AIADMK late on Wednesday night shifted its MLAs to a resort in Puducherry.

    Party leaders are reportedly concerned that some legislators may break ranks and extend support to TVK during the ongoing political uncertainty.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vijay's swearing delayed, Governor Arlekar to be in Kerala today

    Governor Arlekar, who also holds an additional charge of Tamil Nadu besides serving as the Governor of Kerala, is travelling to Kerala today.

    TVK has so far submitted letters of support from 112 MLAs to the Governor, including backing from 5 Congress legislators. Since Vijay won from two constituencies, the party's effective strength comes down to 107.

    Sources said TVK is currently in talks with VCK, PMK and Left parties to secure further support, though the process may take time.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Governor seeks proof of majority support as TVK falls short of 118 mark

    The swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been postponed after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reportedly asked the party to submit letters of support from 118 MLAs required for a simple majority in the Assembly.

    Following the developments, the convoy security provided to Vijay by the government has reportedly been withdrawn.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TVK calls meeting of MLAs at party headquarters amid political uncertainty

    Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has called a meeting of all its MLAs at the party headquarters in Panaiyur at 11 am on Thursday amid the ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu.

    According to sources, senior party leader B Anand is expected to brief the legislators on the current political situation and the party's strategy going forward. The meeting comes at a crucial time as TVK intensifies efforts to secure enough support to form the government in the state.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 TVK Chief Vijay DMK AIADMK Congress BJP Tamil Nadu Government
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