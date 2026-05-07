Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: Vijay's swearing in delayed as TVK's alliance suspense lingers on

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Thursday as the actor turned politician continues efforts to secure enough support to cross the majority mark in the state assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, TVK "does not have the official numbers yet", and Governor Rajendra Arlekar is reportedly unconvinced about the party's strength at this stage.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling 10 short of the majority mark. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two constituencies he won in the polls, the party's effective tally will come down to 107.

The support of Congress' five MLAs takes the number to 112, still short of the required 118 seats needed to form the government.

TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in its debut assembly election in Tamil Nadu, has received backing from five Congress legislators. Congress had contested the election as part of the DMK led alliance but later decided to support TVK.

As part of efforts to form the government, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

Vijay secured victories from both Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur constituencies, reinforcing his popularity beyond the film industry.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, whose leaders earlier held discussions with Vijay's camp over a possible alliance after factions emerged over a possible alliance, has now refused support. Following a meeting of MLAs at Edappaddi Palanaswami's residence, Deputy Coordinator K.P. Munusamy said, "Whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK".

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for all the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu government formation.

Also read: AIADMK rules out support to Vijay in Tamil Nadu government formation after EPS meet