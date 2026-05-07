'Won't disturb for six months': Stalin says DMK to allow Vijay form Tamil Nadu govt as uncertainty persists

Chennai:

Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ensured a smooth transition of power in the coastal after actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the recently held assembly elections.

Speaking to a leading English daily, Stalin said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will "not disturb" the new government for the next six months, but added that he hopes that the TVK will continue the schemes that were introduced by his party.

He said programmes such as free breakfast scheme for schoolchildren and monthly allowance for women heads of households should be continued. Additionally, the outgoing chief minister said the TVK should also fulfil its Rs 2,500 monthly allowance promised to women before the elections.

"In this election too, we promised only those things we could deliver. I don’t think TVK will be able to fulfill its promises (referring to six free LPG cylinders a year to each family of ration card holders)," Stalin, the DMK president, told The Times of India.

The uncertainty over govt formation in Tamil Nadu

The TVK emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats, followed by the DMK which bagged 59 seats. The TVK also staked claim to form a government and Vijay's swearing in ceremony was likely to take place on Thursday, but the governor was not satisfied over the numbers.

The Congress, a DMK partner, has five seats and has declared its support to the TVK. Together with Congress, the TVK has 113 seats. However, the party is still short by five seats for a simple majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which has a strength of 234.

Though, it is worth mentioning that the DMK has criticised Congress' support to TVK, describing it as backstabbing. However, the Congress has defended the move, as it wants to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will hold a key meeting on Thursday to decide whether it wants to ally with TVK or not. "Vijay has sought our support. We will decide after ascertaining the views of our party's senior functionaries," VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

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