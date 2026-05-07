Resort politics in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK shifts MLAs to Puducherry amid defection fears

Chennai:

The resort politics is in play in Tamil Nadu as the AIADMK has transferred its MLAs to a resort in Puducherry. This came amid ardent negotiations between the political parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu amid fractured mandate.

Security has been heightened outside The Shore Trishvam Resort, where AIADMK lawmakers are staying.

This development came a day after sources suggest a majority of the 47 AIADMK MLAs demanded the party high command to support Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the formation of government in Tamil Nadu. Many of them even threatened to break ties with the party to join Vijay’s camp.

The AIADMK, however, categorically conveyed that the party was not going to support TVK. This statement from the party was issued following a meeting at Edappadi Palaniswami's residence.

Vijay meets governor to stake claim to form government

Vijay on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government. He handed over a list of 112 MLAs. Arlekar reportedly turned down Vijay’s request, saying he did not have the required numbers to form the government.

Notably, Vijay party won 108 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. The party’s tally will effectively be 107, since Vijay will have to vacate one of the two constituencies he contested from and won.

With Congress Party backing the actor-turned-politician with its 5 MLAs, the number goes to 112. Vijay still requires 5 MLAs, as the majority mark becomes 117 in the 233-member House.

The four elected MLAs of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also met Vijay at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. Besides, the TVK chief has also written to VCK supremo Thol. Thirumavalavan, seeking his support for government formation. With the VCK holding two seats in the Assembly, successful negotiations could strengthen Vijay’s chances of forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

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