Citadel Season 2 X review: What the audience is saying about Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller

New Delhi:

The second season of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden arrived on OTT screens on Wednesday, May 6. Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the series first premiered in 2023 on Prime Video and has now returned with its second instalment this May.

Those who have binge-watched the seven-episode series have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to Citadel Season 2. Let's take a look at what internet users are saying about spy thriller show.

Citadel Season 2 X review

Early reactions for Citadel Season 2 on X suggest a mixed-to-positive response. Social media users have praised and shown excitement over the release of Citadel 2, especially appreciating Priyanka Chopra’s performance as Nadia. One user wrote, "#CitadelS2 Episode 1 was insane Nadia is an absolute badass …those fight scenes gave me goosebumps!"

However, a section of users called the series a "disappointment" and the "biggest flop OTT universe." One X user wrote, "CITADEL S2 - BIGGEST FLOP OTT UNIVERSE - disappointed."

Another user, giving it one star, wrote, "UNBEARABLE Please someone put this whole #Citadel universe out of its misery already. I refuse to believe that any human is capable of writing such soulless & generic episodes. #Marvel should keep making #Avengers so the audience can catch a break from Russo Brothers certified gems like The Electric State, The Bluff & #CitadelS2" Take a look below:

See other X reactions below:

Citadel Season 2: Number of episodes and their titles

Citadel Season 2 arrived on Prime Video with a total of seven episodes. Here are the episode titles:

Baked Alaskas

Cold Plunge

Chinos

Unreasonable

Heirlooms

Highlands

Chin Chin

Citadel Season 2: In how many languages can you stream the show

Viewers can stream Citadel Season 2 in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), French (Canada), French (France), Italian, Hungarian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Czech, Arabic, Thai and Japanese.

Citedel Season 2: Cast details

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the show features Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor, Lesley Manville, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Gabriel Leone, Merle Dandridge, Osy Ikhile, Rayna Vallandingham, Rahul Kohli, and Michael Trucco in key roles.

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