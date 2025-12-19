Betting case: ED attaches assets of Sonu Sood, Neha Sharma, Urvashi Rautela's mother and Ankush Hazra The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets of several film personalities in the 1xBet online betting app case along with Urvashi Rautela’s mother and Ankush Hazra.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its action in the 1xBet online betting app case. The ED has attached assets worth crores of rupees belonging to well-known cricketers and film personalities. Names like Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma have surfaced in this action.

Meanwhile, a question is being raised: can the ED actually sell these attached properties? Let's find out the answer to this question.

Whose assets have been attached and for how much?

In the latest action, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.93 crore. According to official information, assets worth Rs 2.5 crore linked to Yuvraj Singh, Rs 8.6 lakh of Robin Uthappa, Rs 1 crore of Sonu Sood and Rs 2.02 crore of Urvashi Rautela (in her mother's name) have been attached. In addition, assets worth Rs 59 lakh of Mimi Chakraborty, Rs 47.20 lakh of Ankush Hazra and Rs 1.26 crore of Neha Sharma have also been attached.

This is not the first action in this case. Earlier, the ED had also attached assets worth Rs 4.55 crore linked to Shikhar Dhawan and Rs 6.64 crore linked to Suresh Raina. With the latest action, the total value of assets attached in this case has now exceeded Rs 19 crore.

What does attachment mean?

One of the most important points is that attachment does not mean confiscation. Under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, if the ED suspects that the property is linked to money laundering, it can provisionally attach any property for up to 180 days. During this period, the owner technically remains the owner of the property and can continue to use it, but cannot sell, transfer, or mortgage it.

The provisional attachment does not become final until it is confirmed. Within 180 days, the ED must present the case to the adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. If the authority confirms the attachment after examining the evidence, the ED can take physical possession of the property. If the attachment is not confirmed, the property must be released.

Can the ED sell or auction these properties?

The ED cannot sell or auction assets attached during the investigation or trial. Sale or auction is only permitted after the trial concludes in the PMLA court. This happens only if the court rules that the property is indeed the proceeds of crime. If the accused is convicted, the attached assets are formally confiscated by the government. The proceeds from the auction are then deposited into the government treasury.

