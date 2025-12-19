Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan make first public appearance together after long gap; fans shower love Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a public appearance together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day in Mumbai. Fans have been praising the couple online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made their first public appearance together in years. For the unversed, the couple attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day celebration held in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the couple arriving at the school venue surfaced online, with fans praising their appearance together.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan make first public appearance together

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were accompanied by Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai. Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was also present to cheer for his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Take a look below:

Aaradhya Bachchan's adorable annual day look

After the function, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Amitabh were spotted leaving the venue with Aaradhya. What caught everyone’s attention was Aaradhya Bachchan's outfit. In the videos, she was seen wearing a pink floral dress paired with a matching headband. She was photographed while leaving and heading to her car.

Fans on social media couldn’t stop gushing over her look, with many comparing her to a Barbie princess. One user wrote, "love to the kiddo (sic)."

