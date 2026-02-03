Anant Singh takes oath as Mokama MLA, touches Nitish Kumar's feet in Bihar Assembly | VIDEO Anant Singh took oath as Mokama MLA after being brought from Beur Jail in an ambulance amid heightened security. He completed the ceremony without reading the oath and then touched Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet for blessings.

Patna:

JD(U) MLA from Mokama Anant Singh took his oath as a member of the Bihar state assembly in a moment that drew considerable attention inside the House on Tuesday. Singh, who has been in judicial custody for three months in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, completed the oath-taking ceremony without reading out the document. Soon after the oath, he walked up to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, touched his feet and sought his blessings. The Chief Minister reportedly asked him about the tilak on his forehead before Singh returned to his seat as members looked on.

Court Permission and return to jail

The Patna Civil Court had granted Singh permission solely for the oath-taking. With bail yet to be approved, he is required to return to Beur Jail as soon as the Assembly proceedings conclude. His appearance in the House was allowed only as a constitutional necessity, since Article 188 mandates an oath for an MLA to participate in the proceedings. Article 193 prohibits functioning without it. After taking the oath, Singh said, " I am innocent, I will get justice..."

Security on high alert

The Assembly premises were placed under stringent security arrangements. Extra police personnel, a series of CCTV surveillance points, quick response teams and escort vehicles were deployed. Supporter gatherings were barred and strict security checks were carried out at all entry gates, ensuring a controlled environment for the high-profile oath.

A landslide win in Mokama

Singh's electoral victory in the October polls was decisive as he secured 91,416 votes, defeating RJD’s Veena Devi, who polled 63,210 votes. His winning margin of 28,206 votes underscored his strong influence in the constituency. Although his oath now formalises his role as an MLA, his active participation in legislative work remains dependent on the High Court’s decision on his bail plea.

