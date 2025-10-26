Bihar strongman Anant Singh's stage collapses while campaigning in Rampur Dumra | VIDEO Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, when JDU leader Anant Singh was campaigning in the Rampur Dumra village.

Patna:

Janata Dal United (JDU) leader and Bahubali Anant Singh had an unexpected moment when a stage on which he and his leaders were standing suddenly collapsed when they were campaigning for the assembly elections in Bihar for which the polling would be held in two phases next month.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, when Singh was campaigning in the Rampur Dumra village. Singh's supporters had built a small stage and asked him to address a gathering. While his supporters were chanting slogans such as 'JDU Zindabad', 'Nitish Kumar Zindabad' and 'Anant Babu Zindabad', the Bahubali arrived on the stage to address the gathering.

Video goes viral

However, the stage collapsed suddenly, leading to chaos. Singh supporters later came to his support, and the JDU leader escaped unhurt. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. However, India TV Digital cannot indecently verify the veracity of the video.

Singh is JDU's Mokama candidate

Singh is JDU's candidate from the Mokama assembly constituency. He will be facing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Veena Devi and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush in the 2025 Bihar elections.

Notably, Mokama has been Singh's bastion since 2005. From 2005 to 2022, Singh has represented this seat. In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Singh had contested as an RJD candidate and defeated JDU leader Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh by a margin of more than 35,000 votes.

But in 2022, he was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly after he was convicted in a criminal case. Later, his wife Neelam Devi contested from Mokama in a byelection and won. Singh has now rejoined the JDU and has been fielded from Mokama once again.