Tejashwi Yadav demands CM Samrat Choudhary's resignation over Jamui incident, says women 'not safe' in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's resignation over the Jamui incident involving two minor students, saying the video shows that women and girls are not safe in the state. Yadav also referred to an earlier statement by Choudhary in which he had said he was ready to resign if anyone was harmed in Munger.

"The Bihar government is facing widespread criticism across the country," Yadav said. Referring to Choudhary's earlier remarks, he said, "Samrat Choudhary himself had earlier said, 'Go to Munger...if anything happens to anyone or someone is harmed, I am ready to resign.'"

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Bihar government over Jamui incident

Reacting to the video, Yadav said, "Today, this video shows that women and girls are not safe anywhere in Bihar...whether during the day or at night, at home or on the streets, in colleges or schools, or in hospitals."

He further said, "The way crimes against women and girls are increasing in Bihar is extremely shameful."

Yadav then directly challenged Choudhary to stand by his earlier statement. "If Samrat Choudhary stands by his words, he should resign if he has the courage," he said.

He added, "If he cannot stand by what he said, then there is no point in having such a boastful Chief Minister."

Yadav also referred to the video itself and criticised members of the ruling alliance over their response. "You all must have seen the video, and the unfortunate part is that those in the ruling alliance are trying to justify it," he said.

What happened in the Jamui incident?

The political reaction came after a video showing two minor students being allegedly harassed by a group of people in Jamui went viral on social media. According to police, the incident took place on September 19, when a Class 10 girl and her male friend had gone to the area after attending coaching classes. They were returning on a two-wheeler when they were allegedly intercepted by a group.

Police said the victims were subsequently identified and their statements recorded. An FIR was registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A Special Investigation Team headed by SDPO Deepti Monali was also formed to investigate the case.

Police have said that around seven people were identified from the video and that three accused were arrested. The investigation was continuing to trace the remaining suspects.

The latest development came on Tuesday, when police said the alleged main accused, Nandan Yadav, was injured in an encounter while being taken towards the scene of the incident. Police said he had attempted to flee and was shot in the leg before being taken to Jamui Sadar Hospital.

The incident has also triggered a wider political dispute in Bihar, with Opposition leaders questioning the government's handling of law and order, while members of the ruling alliance have rejected the broader criticism.

Tejashwi's remarks therefore centre on two issues: the alleged harassment of the two students in Jamui and Choudhary's earlier statement about resigning if someone was harmed in Munger.

(With inputs from PTI)

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