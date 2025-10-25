'RJD will restore jungle raj in Bihar; NDA comprises five Pandavas': Amit Shah in Khagaria Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Speaking at a poll rally in Khagaria, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said only the JDU leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want Bihar to develop.

Khagaria:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday warned the people of Bihar and said that 'jungle raj' will return in the state if the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan forms the government after the assembly elections. Urging the people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Shah said the ruling alliance comprises five 'Pandavas', referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Manch (RLM).

Speaking at a poll rally in Khagaria, the union home minister also lauded incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said only the JDU leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want Bihar to develop. Pointing the crime rate substantially reduced under Kumar, Shah said the NDA government has worked to free Bihar from Naxalism.

"This election is the one that will decide whether to bring back jungle raj to Bihar or the rule of development. Do you want jungle raj?" Shah said. "If Lalu-Rabri government comes to power, jungle raj will also come with it. If the NDA government is formed, a developed Bihar will be recognised throughout India. Use your vote wisely. The NDA comprises five Pandavas. Bless it and make it victorious."

Shah attacks Mahagathbandhan over SIR, dynastic politics

In his public rally, Shah also attacked the Mahagathbandhan for questioning the special intensive revision (SIR) drive in Bihar and said that grand alliance leaders, particular Rahul Gandhi, want to protect the infiltrators. However, he said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha won't be able to protect infiltrators by taking out 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra'.

He also slammed the two parties over dynastic politics and said while RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav wants his son Tejashwi Yadav to become the next chief minister of Bihar, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Gandhi to become the next prime minister of India.

Lauding the NDA government at the Centre, Shah said India has become the third largest economy under PM Modi's leadership. He also said India gave Pakistan a befitting reply thrice by conducting surgical strikes in 2016, air strikes in 2019 and Operation Sindoor in 2025, adding that PM Modi made the country safe under his rule.

"PM Modi has worked to secure India. He has worked to make India prosperous. Recently, Rahul Baba came to protect infiltrators. Tell me, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? Form the NDA government again. I promise you that we will remove every single infiltrator from Bihar," Shah said.