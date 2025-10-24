'Rangbaz, Jungle Raj and Dakaitee': Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks RJD in Bihar rally, praises Nitish Kumar Chouhan praised CM Nitish Kumar for freeing Bihar from crime and said the NDA aims to make Bihar a prime state. He also warned that the Opposition would turn it into a crime state.

Patna:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, addressed a massive public gathering in Barhima, under the Baikunthpur Assembly constituency of Bihar, to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mithilesh Tiwari. Beginning his speech by saluting the "sacred land of Bihar", Chouhan described it as the land of "knowledge, philosophy, compassion, love, and harmony."

Launching a sharp attack on the Opposition, Chouhan said, "They want Jungle Raj, but we want Ram Raj." Explaining his vision of Ram Raj, he said it means good roads, irrigation for farmers' fields, quality schools, AIIMS-level hospitals, electricity in every village, and opportunities for youth to study in IITs and IIMs.

Chouhan lashed out at RJD and the Mahagathbandhan, calling them a "Mahathagbandhan" (grand alliance of deceivers). He warned voters, saying, "They are like Bhasmasur—if they get power, they will destroy the people." He also mocked the alliance's leadership, remarking, "Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are taking out a wedding procession where half the baraatis are in jail and the other half are out on bail."

Citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Siwan, Chouhan said even if "100 Shahabuddins" come together, they cannot harm anyone, and that the NDA will not allow Shahabuddin's ideology to return. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for freeing Bihar from jungle raj and reaffirmed that the NDA is contesting under his leadership.

He also criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by using an acronym, calling it R — Rangbaz (trickster), J — Jungle Raj, and D — Dakaitee (robbery). He warned that while the NDA aims to make Bihar a prime state, if the Opposition comes to power, they will turn the state into a crime state.

Chouhan further accused the RJD of showing its "true face" by giving a ticket to Shahabuddin's son, saying it proves the party has not changed. He described the NDA's mission as transforming the lives of the poor, farmers, youth, women, and all sections of society.

Referring to the ongoing election scenario, Chouhan stated that a wave in favour of the NDA is sweeping across Bihar. He said, "The public wants Mangal Raj, not Jungle Raj. The opposition wants to turn Bihar into a 'crime state', whereas the NDA is making it a 'prime state'." He added that women across the state are uniting to support the NDA.

Ending his address with a slogan, Chouhan said, "They want Jungle Raj, but NDA wants Mangal Raj—where people live in peace and prosperity."