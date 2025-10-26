Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav promises pension, insurance cover for panchayat representatives if voted to power Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav said that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will double the allowances of representatives of Bihar's panchayati raj system.

Patna:

Weeks before the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today (October 26) promised that allowances of the representatives of Bihar's panchayati raj system will be doubled if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power in the state. He also announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and a pension for them.

He was addressing a press conference with Mukesh Sahani, the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), who is the alliance's Deputy Chief Ministerial face.

Allowance hike, pension, insurance for panchayat representatives

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD leader said, "We want to make some announcements. The INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will double the allowances of representatives of Bihar's panchayati raj system. Pension, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover will be provided for representatives of Bihar's panchayati raj system. Substantial increase will be made in per-quintal margin money of PDS distributors in Bihar."

The panchayati raj system consists of three levels of governance – zila parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat. The chairpersons are known as ‘mukhiya’ (gram panchayat), ‘pramukh’ (panchayat samiti), and ‘adhyaksha’ (zila parishad).

The RJD leader and the Chief Ministerial face of the Opposition alliance also announced Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those in the pottery business, and carpenters. "Besides, we will provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those engaged in the pottery business, and carpenters in the state," he added.

Bihar is impatient for change: Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD leader said Bihar is eager for change. "The campaign has begun, and Bihar is impatient for change. Wherever we are going, people in large numbers from all castes and religions are coming to support us. People are fed up with the current government and want to change the Bihar government. Under this government, corruption and crime have reached their peak. People have understood the BJP," he added.

He further asked the people of Bihar to give them 20 months and promised that Mahagathbandhan together will work to make a new Bihar. "People of Bihar gave them (BJP) 20 years; we are only asking for 20 months, and I have full faith in people that this time there will be a change and the government will also change. Mahagathbandhan together will work to make a new Bihar," said the RJD leader.

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.

