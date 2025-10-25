Bihar Elections: NDA leaders extend support to independent candidate in Marhaura assembly seat NDA leaders have extended support to Independent candidate Ankit Kumar, an EBC farmer’s son, after the rejection of LJP(RV) nominee Seema Singh due to technical reasons.

Patna:

In a significant political development, NDA leaders in Bihar have announced their support for an Independent candidate in the Marhaura assembly constituency of Saran district, following the absence of the alliance’s own nominee on the seat.

The candidature of LJP(RV) nominee Seema Singh was rejected due to technical reasons, prompting the NDA to rally behind Ankit Kumar, a farmer's son from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC).

Speaking to reporters, Arun Bharti, Chief Whip of the LJP (RV), said, “Following the rejection of our candidate, we have identified Ankit Kumar, an EBC candidate, whom we will support in full measure.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar emphasized the symbolic significance of supporting an EBC candidate against the INDIA bloc, which, he alleged, has been misusing the title 'Jan Nayak' for RJD leaders. “It holds immense symbolic importance that we are supporting an EBC candidate against the INDIA bloc, which only knows how to steal titles,” Kumar said, referring to the legacy of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, an undisputed EBC icon.

He added, “The NDA works on the principles of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur. It was Narendra Modi who awarded the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur ji.”

BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha highlighted the grassroots appeal of the candidate, stating, “We have pledged support to an EBC candidate without any political background in Marhaura, where candidates from a single family have been winning elections for five terms.”

Sinha was referring to the Rai family, which has traditionally dominated the constituency. The current sitting MLA is Jeetendra Kumar Rai of the RJD. He further added, “This time, while the NDA will form the government in Bihar, Marhaura will break the shield of dynastic politics.”

As the elections approach, NDA leaders expressed confidence in the growing public support for the alliance, citing a positive response to the developmental initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.