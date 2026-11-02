Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: Can BJP-Akali Dal reunion bring back their lost political ground?

The political corridors of Punjab are abuzz with one speculation: the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might forge an alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections. The two were long-time partners, but their alliance ended in September 2020 amid differences over the three contentious farm laws that were revoked later by the Modi government following widespread agitation by farmers.

But lately, leaders from both sides have been giving signals of a possible alliance. The biggest indication came from none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power in Punjab.

"Punjab ki janta ne is baar tai kar liy hai, is baar vahan NDA ki sarkar hone wali hai (People of Punjab have decided that there is going to be an NDA govt there this time)," BJP's former national president said during an event in Delhi on October 22.

Another hint came a day later from Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab's former deputy chief minister and Akali Dal's national president, who said his party is open to an alliance with like-minded parties. He also targeted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for ruining Punjab, while praising the BJP-SAD rule in the state.

"During the SAD-BJP rule, peace prevailed in Punjab, and the state witnessed development, be it in infrastructure, industry, or the state becoming power surplus," Badal told reporters on October 23.

"Whether we form the government or not, we will continue to fight for the people of Punjab. In our view, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are the two biggest enemies of Punjab, and we can never have understanding with these parties. There are many other parties besides these and those who agree with the Akali Dal's ideology and programmes; we are open (for a tie-up)," he added.

The BJP-SAD alliance formula: How did it begin?

The alliance dates back to the late 90s, when the two formally became partners. They contested the 1997 Punjab elections together, and the alliance was able to make an immediate impact, winning 93 of the state's 117 constituencies. Since then, they have contested every assembly election together till the alliance's fallout in 2020.

For Akali Dal, its strength lied among the Sikhs (particularly the Jat Sikhs), farmers and rural voters. On the other hand, the BJP was strong in urban and semi-urban areas such as Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar. This helped them form a formidable alliance that lasted until 2020.

The seat-sharing formula was also a strong establishment: the SAD would contest 94 seats and the BJP 23 constituencies. Despite the BJP expanding its footprint at the national level, the saffron party was ready to remain a junior partner in Punjab.

The BJP-SAD's electoral performance in Punjab polls

The first assembly election that they contested together was in 1997. They registered a landslide victory, winning 93 seats (SAD: 75, BJP: 18). Despite this, they suffered a setback in the 2002 elections, where they managed just 44 seats together (SAD: 41, BJP: 3).

However, the alliance managed to stage a comeback in the 2007 Punjab elections, winning 67 seats. Of them, the SAD won 48 seats, while the BJP was victorious in 19 constituencies. Together, their vote share was 45.37 per cent.

The alliance retained power in Punjab in the 2012 elections, winning 68 seats with a 41.91 per cent voter share. In this election, while the SAD improved its performance by winning 56 seats, the BJP's tally was reduced to 12, with a strike rate that was around 50 per cent.

The 2017 elections saw Congress return to power in Punjab after a decade. Under Captain Amarinder Singh, the grand old party won 77 seats, while the SAD-BJP coalition bagged just 18 seats. The Akalis won 15 seats, while the BJP won just three. The alliance's vote share also plunged to 30.85 per cent. This election saw the rise of AAP, which won 20 seats with a 23.88 per cent vote share.

The 2022 Punjab polls was the first election that the SAD and the BJP contested separately after 1997, and both were completely wiped out. While the SAD won three constituencies (Majitha, Banga and Dakha), the BJP won two (Pathankot and Mukerian). Akali Dal and BJP's vote share was also 18.52 per cent and 6.65 per cent, respectively. The 2022 polls saw AAP rise to power, with 92 seats and a vote share of 42.31 per cent.

Can a BJP-SAD alliance have an impact in 2027?

Political pundits believe that the SAD-BJP alliance could have a meaningful impact in the 2027 Punjab polls, but it would be interesting to see if they would be able to recover their voter base that they seem to have lost in the current situation.

The BJP remains a party with strong influence in urban and semi-urban areas and among Hindu voters, while the Akalis are considered to be strong in rural areas and among the Jat Sikh voters and farmers. An alliance could help them consolidate their separate voter base, but only if there is a 100 per cent vote transfer scenario.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections offer an interesting reference point. According to an X post by Varun Kumar Sharma, Editor at India TV News, the BJP was leading in 23 Assembly segments in Punjab, while the SAD was ahead in nine. Together, the two parties held leads in 32 Assembly segments.

"If we translate the votes secured by the BJP and SAD in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls into Assembly-segment terms, the BJP was leading in 23 seats, including Sujanpur, Bhoa, Pathankot, Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Dasuya, Abohar, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Firozpur City, Balluana, Bathinda Urban, Rajpura, Dera Bassi and Patiala. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was leading in nine seats — Lambi, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Rural, Talwandi Sabo, Budhlada, Majitha, Guru Har Sahai, Malout and Firozpur Rural," he said.

"The combined BJP-SAD vote was ahead in 26 Assembly seats, including Dina Nagar, Amritsar West, Attari, Jalandhar West, Phagwara, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Kharar, SAS Nagar, Amloh, Sahnewal, Moga, Gidderbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jalalabad, Fazilka, Muktsar, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Nabha, Patiala Rural, Sanour, Samana and Shutrana. Taken together, the BJP and SAD would have been ahead in 58 of Punjab's 117 Assembly constituencies. 58 is just one seat short of the 59-seat majority mark in the 117-member Punjab Assembly," he added.

"It is correct that the SAD-BJP alliance could have won 6 LS seats in the 2024 polls had the two parties contested together. The SAD won Bathinda on its own, while a combined SAD-BJP vote would have enabled them to win Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Firozpur, and Patiala as well," he said in another X post.

This itself proves that even if they reunite, they would manage to sweep the 2027 Punjab polls is not a guarantee. There would be numerous other factors, such as how the seat-sharing takes place, what remains the balance of power within the alliance, and the selection of candidates. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if the Akalis would manage to win back its voter base.

Punjab Assembly elections will likely be held in February or March next year.

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