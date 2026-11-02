Mahadev betting app case: CBI gets 2-day transit remand of Sourabh Chandrakar, to be produced in Raipur

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate, has been granted two days of transit remand by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced him before the court and sought transit remand to take him to Raipur, where he is to be produced before a court.

Chandrakar was extradited from Oman at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His return to India marks a major development in the investigation into the alleged illegal betting network, which is being probed by both the CBI and the ED. Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases and a separate ED money-laundering investigation.

Chandrakar to be produced before a court in Raipur

The CBI sought two days of transit remand after producing Chandrakar before the Rouse Avenue Court. He is now to be taken to Raipur and produced before a court there. The transit remand will allow the agency to move him from Delhi to Chhattisgarh, where the investigation into the betting syndicate is being pursued.

The CBI had taken up the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Chhattisgarh government. Chandrakar was brought back from Oman by a specially deputed CBI team after being detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice.

What is the Mahadev betting app case?

The Mahadev Online Book platform is alleged to have operated as a large illegal online betting syndicate from outside India. According to the CBI, it offered betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised "panels" and "branches" across the country. These outlets allegedly enrolled users and collected betting stakes.

Investigators allege that the proceeds were routed through numerous mule bank accounts, moved through multiple transactions and transferred abroad through hawala channels. The CBI has also alleged that part of the money was used to pay protection money to public servants so the network could operate without hindrance.

Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are named as key promoters of the syndicate. The CBI has filed chargesheets in two cases involving the network, while the ED has filed a prosecution complaint in its money-laundering investigation. Chandrakar is among the accused named in the CBI cases.

ED investigation and asset attachment

The ED's probe has focused on the alleged proceeds of crime generated through the betting operation and the movement of funds. In March 2026, the agency announced that it had attached properties in Dubai and New Delhi with a fair market value of nearly Rs 1,700 crore. The properties were linked to Chandrakar and associates, and the ED said they were allegedly acquired using proceeds from illegal online betting.

Chandrakar's extradition from Oman and the transit remand granted in Delhi are the latest steps in the proceedings. He is to be produced before a court in Raipur as the CBI continues its investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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