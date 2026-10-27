Prashant Kishor's party media head, who went missing from train, found dead near railway tracks in Ranchi

Patna:

The body of a functionary of the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, who went missing while travelling to Patna by train, was found near railway tracks in Ranchi on Tuesday, police said. Devpalik Gupta (31), who worked as the party's digital communications manager, went missing from the Ranchi-Patna Janshatabdi Express on Monday.

Jan Suraaj Party member accidentally fell off train

According to Angara police station officer-in-charge Gautam Kumar Rajwar, preliminary investigation suggests that Gupta fell off the moving train accidentally and died.

His body was found near the railway tracks in Jarwadih village on the Ranchi-Muri line, he told news agency PTI. "The body will be sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death will be registered based on statements from the deceased's family," Rajwar added.

Gupta, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi.

What happened on train?

Gupta's colleague Gautam Kumar said that they had boarded the train at Ranchi railway station on Monday and it departed around 2.25 pm.

Kumar further said that about 10 minutes later, Gupta, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, told his companions that he was going to the pantry car to get something to eat but did not return. "We then left our berth and went to the pantry car next to our coach, but we did not find him. We checked every coach, but he was nowhere on the train," he said.

When the train halted at Muri Junction, they lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP), following which a search operation was launched.

Jan Suraaj Party condoles death

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) condoled Gupta's death, describing it as "heart-wrenching".

"Devpalik Gupta had been leading JSP's social media team for the last four years. He was extremely talented and bore a simple demeanour. Gupta's demise is heart-wrenching and an irreparable loss for us. This is an extremely painful moment for the Jan Suraaj family. We are all aggrieved," it said.

Gupta had led JSP's social media campaign during its win in the Bankipur assembly bypoll earlier this year, giving Prashant Kishor a win on his electoral debut and the party its lone MLA in the assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

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