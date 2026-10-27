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Bihar MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begin amid tight security

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

According to data provided by the office of the chief electoral officer on Saturday, Patna Graduates constituency recorded the highest turnout at 57.56 per cent, followed by Darbhanga and Kosi at 54.73 per cent each and Tirhut at 48.51 per cent.

Bihar MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE.
Bihar MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE. Image Source : India TV

Counting of votes for biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council seats is underway amid tight security. The counting will decide the electoral fate of 90 candidates in four graduates seats and 60 in four teachers constituencies. Voting for the eight seats concluded largely peacefully on Friday, with a provisional turnout of 43.87 per cent in four graduates' constituencies and 74.55 per cent in four teachers' constituencies. According to data provided by the office of the chief electoral officer on Saturday, Patna Graduates constituency recorded the highest turnout at 57.56 per cent, followed by Darbhanga and Kosi at 54.73 per cent each and Tirhut at 48.51 per cent. A total of 150 candidates contested the elections, including 90 in the graduates' constituencies. The graduates' constituencies had 4.92 lakh electors, while the teachers' seats had 40,253.

 

Live updates :Bihar MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BJP fielded candidates for 4 seats

    The ruling BJP has fielded candidates for four seats, while its ally JD(U) is contesting the remaining four. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, is contesting all eight seats.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting in Patna

    In Patna, the counting started at Bankipur Government Girls' Senior Secondary School, while votes are being counted for two Darbhanga constituencies at Khel Bhawan-cum-Vyayamshala Bhawan, he said. The terms of the eight sitting MLCs will expire on November 16.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    4.92 lakh eligible electors in Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi

    The Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi graduates constituencies had a total of 4.92 lakh eligible electors, while the Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran teachers seats had 40,253.

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    82.85 per cent in teachers constituencies

    Polling, held on October 23, recorded a turnout of 82.85 per cent in teachers constituencies and 53.42 per cent in graduates seats. The terms of the eight sitting MLCs will expire on November 16.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RLJP leaders join Upendra Kushwaha's RLM ahead of Bihar MLC poll results

    More than 50 leaders and workers from various organisations, including office-bearers of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), joined Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) on Monday, days before the Bihar MLC election results.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting of votes begins

    Vote counting to declare the Bihar Legislative Council election results is underway. Polling for the biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council seats recorded a turnout of 82.85 per cent and 55.42 per cent in the teachers' and graduates' constituencies, respectively, officials said on Saturday.

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