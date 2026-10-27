Bihar MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begin amid tight security

Counting of votes for biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council seats is underway amid tight security. The counting will decide the electoral fate of 90 candidates in four graduates seats and 60 in four teachers constituencies. Voting for the eight seats concluded largely peacefully on Friday, with a provisional turnout of 43.87 per cent in four graduates' constituencies and 74.55 per cent in four teachers' constituencies. According to data provided by the office of the chief electoral officer on Saturday, Patna Graduates constituency recorded the highest turnout at 57.56 per cent, followed by Darbhanga and Kosi at 54.73 per cent each and Tirhut at 48.51 per cent. A total of 150 candidates contested the elections, including 90 in the graduates' constituencies. The graduates' constituencies had 4.92 lakh electors, while the teachers' seats had 40,253.