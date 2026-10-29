Bihar MLC Election Results: NDA wins three, RJD wins two seats, check full list of winners.

Patna:

The results of the eight Bihar Legislative Council elections have been announced . The results of the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies saw significant upsets. While many sitting candidates lost, new faces won several seats. Some existing Legislative Councilors retained their seats, while two independent candidates also made their mark with victories. The biggest upset was reported in the Patna Teachers' seat, where RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Singh defeated BJP's Naval Kishore Yadav.

More significantly, Jan Suraaj Party opened its account for the first time in this election. The party won the Darbhanga Teachers' seat. A major upset was also seen in the Saran Teachers' seat, where independent candidate Rahul Raj won.

Who won the Patna seat?

The most talked-about result was the Patna Teachers' constituency, where RJD's Dr Sanjeev Singh defeated BJP's Naval Kishore Yadav. Notably, Yadav had been a long time winner in this seat. In the Patna Graduates' constituency, JDU's Neeraj Kumar won, dealing a blow to Anant Singh, who had claimed victory and supported Jansuraj. He retained his seat.

Who won in Darbhanga and Tirhut?

Dr Suresh Prasad Rai of Jan Suraj won the Darbhanga Teachers' seat, giving the party its first victory. Congress' Madan Mohan Jha lost his seat. RJD's Anil Jha won the Darbhanga Graduates' seat. Meanwhile, BJP's Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers' seat, and independent Banshidhar Brajwasi retained his seat in the Tirhut Graduates' seat.

Check full list of winners

Constituency winner Party 1. Patna Graduates Neeraj Kumar JDU 2, Patna Teachers Dr. Sanjeev Singh RJD 3. Darbhanga Teachers Dr. Suresh Prasad Rai Jansuraj 4. Darbhanga Graduates Anil Jha RJD 5. Tirhut Teachers Narendra Prasad Singh BJP 6. Tirhut Graduates Banshidhar Brajvasi Independent 7. Saran Teacher Rahul Raj Independent 8. Kosi Graduates Dr. NK Yadav BJP

Who won in Kosi and Saran?

BJP's Dr NK Yadav won the Kosi graduate seat. Meanwhile, BJP rebel Rahul Raj, who contested the Saran teacher seat as an independent after being denied a ticket, won.

In Darbhanga, BJP candidate and sitting MLC Sarvesh Singh, who had maintained a lead from the beginning of the vote count, lost. RJD candidate Anil Jha emerged victorious, defeating BJP candidate Sarvesh Singh by 450 votes. After the election results were announced, Sarvesh Singh embraced Anil Kumar Jha and congratulated him on his victory.

RJD workers and supporters were elated upon receiving news of Anil Kumar Jha's victory. During the vote count, a close contest was witnessed between the two candidates. Following his victory, Anil Kumar Jha credited his success to the party leadership and voters.

Which party won how many seats?

The NDA won a total of three seats in the MLC elections. The BJP won two, while the JDU secured one. The RJD won two seats. The Jan Suraj Party secured one seat, and two independent candidates also won. These elections were held for eight seats in the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies.

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Bihar MLC elections: JDU's Neeraj Kumar defeats Anant Singh-backed candidate in Patna Graduates seat