Bihar MLC elections: JDU's Neeraj Kumar defeats Anant Singh-backed candidate in Patna Graduates seat

Soon after news of his lead emerged, supporters gathered at Thana Chowk in Mokama, distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers to celebrate the outcome. The contest had attracted considerable attention because former Mokama MLA Anant Singh had openly backed Jan Suraaj-supported candidate Anuj Kumar, turning the election into a prestige battle.

Despite Anant Singh's support for his preferred candidate, Neeraj Kumar maintained his position in the constituency. The result, once formally confirmed, would mark his fourth consecutive term representing the Patna Graduate seat.

Neeraj Kumar thanks Nitish Kumar

Following his victory, Neeraj Kumar thanked JDU chief Nitish Kumar and Nishant Kumar, while attributing his success to the hard work of party workers. He said he came from a poor family and did not possess financial or muscle power, but maintained that his strength lay in the support of party workers.

Taking a swipe at his opponents, Kumar remarked, “The sweets prepared by my opponents had salt in them.” He also targeted Anant Singh over his remarks about the election, saying, “Those who are themselves out on bail are talking about forfeiture of deposits.”

Kumar further invoked a phrase associated with Anant Singh, saying, “Ae Gunjan, take the sweets away,” in a pointed response to his political rival.

Anant Singh concedes defeat

Reacting to the outcome, Anant Singh acknowledged his candidate's defeat and said that the people were supreme. He attributed the loss to insufficient time to enrol voters, arguing that graduate constituency elections depend heavily on voter registration.

“Victory and defeat are part of the process,” Singh said, adding that he continued to respect the party. He repeatedly maintained that he had no grievance against the party itself, but his differences were specifically with Neeraj Kumar.

Singh also made it clear that he would not congratulate Kumar on his victory. He alleged that Kumar had taken the Dularchand Yadav case to Delhi, which had contributed to his personal differences with the JDU leader. Singh said this dispute was one of the reasons he had supported Anuj Kumar.

Mokama prestige battle

The Patna Graduate MLC election became a closely watched political contest after Anant Singh threw his support behind the Jan Suraaj-backed candidate. Neeraj Kumar's reported victory represents a setback for Singh's attempt to influence the outcome in the constituency.

The celebrations in Mokama and the sharp exchanges between the two leaders underscored the political significance of the contest. The formal declaration of the result remained awaited in the initial reports, even as Neeraj Kumar and his supporters began celebrating his fourth consecutive victory.

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