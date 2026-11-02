Imran Khan tenders apology before Bombay HC, gets relief in 'leave India' notice case until Dec 7

Actor Imran Khan has tendered an apology before the Bombay High Court after the bench made strong observations on his participation in a protest despite holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Imran Khan gets big relief in 'leave India' case

In a major relief to the actor, the court has extended the protection granted to him against the Leave India Notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), as per Bar and Bench. The stay on the notice will remain in effect until December 7, 2026.

The development comes after the court questioned Imran Khan's participation in a protest and observed that OCI cardholders do not have the right to take part in such demonstrations. The bench had also stressed that any apology from the actor would have to be unconditional.

All you need to know about the Bombay High Court hearing in Imran Khan's case

"If someone had done this in another country, they would have been deported by now," the Bombay High Court observed while hearing actor Imran Khan's petition challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's (FRRO) Leave India Notice.

The hearing took place before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M. Sethna. During the proceedings, Imran Khan's legal team told the court that the actor had never been summoned for questioning.

The bench, however, asked him to establish whether he had participated in the protest. The government informed the court that a case had been registered in connection with the matter.

Representing the actor, his lawyer said that Imran Khan holds an American passport and has been looking for work since 2006. The lawyer also offered to submit an undertaking, stating that the actor had neither participated in any protest nor intended to do so.

The Chief Justice made strong observations, saying that if someone had engaged in similar activity in another country, including the United States, they would have been deported on the next available flight.

Bombay High Court seeks unconditional apology from Imran Khan

The Bombay High Court also pointed out that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders do not have the right to participate in protests under the applicable law. The bench questioned why Imran Khan had not applied for Indian citizenship despite being born, working and living in the country.

"You were born here, you work here, earn here and live here. Then why don't you take Indian citizenship?" the court asked.

Imran Khan's legal team told the bench that the actor was willing to give an undertaking. However, the court maintained that any apology from him would have to be unconditional.

The bench also referred to the actor's long association with India, noting that he had been living in the country since childhood and had a social media following. It said he would have to establish that he was not part of the protest.

The court further observed that since Imran Khan holds an OCI card, he has no connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. It reiterated that any apology offered by the actor must be unconditional.

During the hearing, the government disputed the actor's claims and told the court that he had participated in the protest. It also pointed out that he had posted about the demonstration on social media. The government described his statement denying participation as misleading.

The government further submitted that the actor's rights were governed by the provisions applicable to OCI cardholders. The Bombay High Court strongly reprimanded Imran Khan and warned that there should be no repeat of any violation of OCI rules.

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