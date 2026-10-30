Will expelled JDU leader Anant Singh rejoin RJD? Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday ruled out the possibility of former party member and Mokama MLA Anant Singh returning to the party, saying there was no proposal from the RJD to take him back. His remarks came amid speculation over Singh's political future after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender by December 1 in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Tejashwi was asked whether Anant Singh, who had earlier been associated with the RJD, could return to the party in the future. Responding to the question, the RJD leader made it clear that there was no such proposal from his side. He also took a swipe at Singh over his earlier allegations against the state government, questioning the change in his position after he shifted political allegiance.

What did Tejashwi Yadav say about Anant Singh?

Reacting to the Supreme Court's direction asking Anant Singh to surrender by December 1, Tejashwi said Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, had repeatedly alleged that the government was implicating them in false cases. He said Singh's position towards the government appeared to have changed after he left the RJD and aligned with the ruling side.

Taking a dig at the Mokama MLA, Tejashwi said that when Singh was required to return to jail, he had started finding the government unfavourable again. He added that he had little to say about the situation. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to extend Singh's interim bail and directed him to surrender on or before December 1 in the Dularchand Yadav murder case. The court also directed Bihar Police to complete the investigation within four months.

Tejashwi targets JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar

Tejashwi also criticised JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar over his role in the legal proceedings against Anant Singh. Questioning why Kumar had not raised the issue earlier when they were associated with the same political side, Tejashwi asked why he had remained silent at that time.

He said Kumar appeared to have understood the situation only when his own interests were involved and had subsequently become a petitioner seeking action against Singh.

Tejashwi to attend INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan

The RJD leader also spoke about the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. He said leaders of the opposition alliance would gather to raise their concerns over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Tejashwi accused Kumar of undermining democratic processes and said opposition parties would come together to raise their voices against him. The rally is part of the INDIA bloc's protest over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and its demand for accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.

Tejashwi claims Mahagathbandhan performed well in MLC elections

Commenting on the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections, Tejashwi claimed that the NDA had performed poorly while the Mahagathbandhan secured a strong result. He said elections were held for eight MLC seats, of which the RJD and its allies won five, while the NDA secured three. He described the outcome as a significant achievement for the opposition alliance.

Tejashwi's remarks come amid political exchanges between the RJD and the JD(U) following Anant Singh's legal troubles and the recent developments surrounding his political association with the ruling alliance.

(With inputs from IANS)

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