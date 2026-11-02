'Ready for Parliament Special Session': In Hyderabad, Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi for debate on SIR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday fired yet another salvo at Congress over opposing the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, and said the grand old party wants to protect the Bangladeshi infiltrators, but emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would ensure that every signal infiltrator would be removed from the voter list.

Addressing a gathering after party 'Loktantra Bachao' padyatra in Hyderabad, the senior BJP leader underlined that only India's citizens would be allowed to vote in elections. He also targeted Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over INDIA bloc's Sunday rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, describing it as a 'Save the Infiltrators' programme.

"The Congress party wants to capture elections through bogus voting. If one person has two votes, should one of them be cancelled or not?" Shah asked. "Now we come to the source of 'Rahul Baba's' stomach ache. Three crore votes are such that the people they belong to do not even exist. These are Bangladeshi infiltrators."

'Ready for Special Session'

The union minister said the Centre is ready to convene a special session of Parliament, but added that Gandhi will not participate in it, as he does not want the House to function. He said the Congress under Gandhi wants to create an anarchy-like situation in India, and underlined that if the Parliament functions, then the LoP would be defeated in debate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He described Congress as a party that is on ventilator and wondered if it could "run a marathon alongside PM Modi". He even quipped at Gandhi, saying the Congress leader would also be defeated by BJP's Telangana Yuva Morcha president.

"Rahul ji, if EVMs are faulty, how did your Revanth Reddy become Chief Minister? How did your government come to power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh?" the Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar said.

"If EVMs are so bad, you should not have taken the oath of office. When you win, the credit goes to the people, but when you lose, you blame the EVMs. You ruled the country for 10 years and were involved in scams, scandals and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore."

Shah targets Telangana CM

He also targeted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and said his opposition to the SIR would not be successful. Shah said Reddy has turned Telangana into an ATM machine for Congress, while also taking a dig at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for failing to stop corruption in the state.

"Rahul ji had promised six guarantees. Not even one guarantee has been fulfilled. Modi ji had said that terrorism would be eliminated. Through surgical strikes, airstrikes and Operation Sindoor, did we take action against terrorism or not?" Shah said, "We once again say that before December 31, 2029, we will eliminate drugs from this country and make India drug-free."

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