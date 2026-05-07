PM Modi hails Armed Forces on first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, reaffirms India's anti-terror resolve

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the courage and resolve of the Indian Armed Forces as the country celebrates the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. This mission was launched to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the killing of 26 civilians, who were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

PM Modi said India gave a befitting reply to those who killed innocent people and the operation reflected India’s commitment to safeguard the nation.

“A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security,” PM Modi posted on X.

“It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security. Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem,” he added.

PM Modi also changed the display picture of his 'X' account to Operation Sindoor.

Rajnath Singh’s stark warning

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the operation and saluted the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. He also issued a stern warning, saying the forces remain alert to respond to any misadventure.

“On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations,” the Defence Minister posted on X.

“Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands testament to India’s steady advance towards achieving #Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience,” he added.

Army, Air Force share Op Sindoor video

The Indian Air Force, which played a leading role in the operation, shared a video on X highlighting key moments of the mission and underscoring Prime Minister Modi’s clear message to Pakistan. The same video was also shared by the Indian Army.

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