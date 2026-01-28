Bridgerton season 4 part 1 release time in India: When and where to watch on Netflix Bridgerton season 4 part 1 drops in India on January 29. Here’s the release time, cast, plot details and where to stream Netflix’s most-awaited romance series.

New Delhi:

One of the biggest OTT releases of the year, Bridgerton season 4, is just around the corner. Netflix has already kept people hooked with the release of teaser, trailer, posters and new stills from the set.

After Daphne, Anthony and Colin, season 4 will introduce us to Bridgerton number 4, Benedict's love story. The sixth sibling, Francesca's marriage, is also a major plot of the season, along with Colin and Penelope's return. But fans seem most excited for the return of Jonathan Bailey, aka Anthony and Simon Ashley, aka Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 release time in India

Bridgerton season 4 consists of eight episodes and is divided into two parts. Bridgerton season 4 part 1, which features the first four episodes, will release in India tomorrow, January 29, at 1:30 PM.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2, with the second half of the show, will hit Netflix on February 26.

Where to watch Bridgerton season 4 online

Bridgerton Season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix. The previous three seasons are also available on the OTT giant.

Bridgerton season 4 cast: Who plays whom

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha - Sophie Baek

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Bridgerton

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell - Violet Bridgerton

Bridgerton season 4 plot: Benedict Bridgerton meets Sophie Baek

Season 4 finally shifts focus to Benedict, the artistic and free-spirited second Bridgerton brother. His storyline is expected to be based on An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn’s series. Yerin Ha joins the series as Sophie Baek, Benedict’s love interest. Sophie’s character follows a Cinderella like arc, navigating class divides and hidden identity in Regency era London.

Also Read: Steal web series ending explained: Who planned the GBP 4 billion robbery