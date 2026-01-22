Steal web series ending explained: Who planned the GBP 4 billion robbery Prime Video’s Steal delivers a shocking finale. Here’s a clear explanation of the ending, the £4 billion heist, and the character who secretly planned it all.

Sophie Turner best known for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Games of Thrones, recently seen in the crime thriller, Steal. Created by Sortiris Nikias, the series follows the story of a GBP 4 billion heist and an office worker who finds herself at the centre of it.

The six-episode series Steal hit the Prime Video screens on January 21, 2026. Besides Sophie Turner, it features Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Archie Madekwe, Andrew Howard, Ellie James, Jonathan Slinger, Harry Michell and others in key roles.

Prime Video’s Steal: Plot explained

The series revolves around Zara Dunne (played by Turner), who works at a pension-fund investment firm called Lochmill Capital. One day, an armed robbery takes place. The thieves threaten Zara and her friend to execute a transfer. Close behind them is DCI Rhys (played by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), the investigating officer who is crippled by gambling debts.

The heist in Steal is initially planned as a victimless crime, but that illusion doesn't last long. Things takes unexpected turn as one of the thieves, Sniper, real name Morgan goes out of control. He abducts Luke and storms into Zara's house, demanding her £5 million share.

By this point, Zara has already cut a deal with MI5 and is preparing to flee the country with a cold wallet containing £5 million in cryptocurrency. But when she returns home to grab her luggage, she walks straight into a nightmare: Morgan is waiting, holding Luke at gunpoint. He grabs Zara’s cold wallet and nearly kills them both, before Zara drops a crucial revelation, there’s another insider. Milo (Harry Michell) was secretly paid £20 million.

When Milo tries to be brave and sprays Morgan with pepper spray, Morgan stabs him. However, at Lochmill, they provide him with everything he needs to obtain the funds, but it is insufficient. He also wants Zara and Luke dead. When Luke attacks him and saves their lives, the narrative continues.

Steal ending explained: Who planned the GBP 4 billion heist?

In the end, Zara learns that the GBP 4 billion has been returned to the company's accounts when she goes back to the office to retrieve her and Luke's belongings. Rhys appears as she is leaving and informs her that he is aware of the perpetrator. He leads her to a room where Andrew Koji's character, Darren Yoshida, is waiting.

It turns out that Darren, the case's financial crime investigator, was the mastermind from the beginning and only joined the investigation to maintain a close relationship. At first, he initially disputes it, but he eventually admitted that he planned the heist to reveal corruption among the extremely wealthy.

