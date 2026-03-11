India deplores attack on Thai ship bound for Gujarat as conflict rages in Middle East

New Delhi:

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over attack on a Thai-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that merchant shipping should not be targeted amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken note of the reported attack on the Thai ship Mayuree Naree on March 11 while it was en route to Kandla port in Gujarat.

“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” the MEA said.

The ministry also highlighted that lives, including those of Indian citizens, had already been lost in similar incidents during the earlier phase of the conflict.

“Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing,” the statement said.

India reiterated its position that civilian maritime traffic must not be endangered under any circumstances.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” the MEA added.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes, and attacks on commercial vessels have raised concerns about the safety of global shipping and energy supply chains.

About the incident

The Thai-flagged cargo ship was reportedly attacked while travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route. The incident triggered an urgent response from Thailand’s navy and maritime authorities as efforts began to assist the vessel and its crew.

Thai officials said the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was struck by Iranian projectiles while sailing close to the coast of Oman. The attack occurred about 11 nautical miles (around 18 kilometres) north of the Omani shoreline.

According to media reports, the vessel was carrying oil and was on its way to India at the time of the incident. The Royal Thai Navy confirmed that it has been coordinating with international maritime agencies to support the ship and ensure the safety of the crew.

Emergency assistance was arranged soon after the attack was reported. Initial reports from Thai media said that rescue teams have already saved 20 crew members from the vessel.

However, authorities believe that three people may still be on board, and rescue teams are continuing their search and recovery operations.