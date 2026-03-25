'We are not a dalal nation': EAM Jaishankar's blunt response on Pakistan mediation buzz in Gulf

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday made a pointed remark during an all-party meeting convened to discuss the ongoing Middle East war, firmly responding to questions about Pakistan’s alleged role as a mediator between Iran and US.

Jaishankar asserted that “we are not a dalal nation,” signaling a clear rejection of any suggestion that India would act as an intermediary in a similar capacity.

He also said the US has engaged Pakistan with Iran since 1981 and the development was nothing new.

Pakistan brokering truce?

Several media reports indicate that Pakistan has been approached to help mediate a ceasefire between Iran and the United States in an effort to ease tensions in the Middle East. According to multiple outlets, the US has also presented Iran with a 15-point proposal aimed at ending hostilities. The New York Times reported that this peace plan was delivered to Iranian officials on Tuesday through Pakistan.

All-party meeting on Gulf unrest

The Centre on Wednesday held a meeting with leaders from across political parties to review the situation arising from the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The discussion aimed to share updates and address concerns over any possible impact on India.

The meeting was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with senior officials, briefed Opposition leaders about the current developments and the steps being taken by the government.

According to officials, the government conveyed a calm and confident message, stating that the situation is under control and there is no cause for alarm. It stressed that India is closely monitoring events and responding carefully.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gave a detailed presentation during the meeting. This was followed by remarks from EAM Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. They assured leaders that India’s energy supplies remain stable.

Officials said there is enough stock of crude oil, LPG and other key supplies. They added that India’s strong refining capacity will help ensure that fuel and fertilizer needs are met without interruption.

ALSO READ: 'Enough energy stock available, more ships to arrive soon': Government at all-party meeting