Government convenes all-party meet on Middle East unrest; several Opposition leaders attend, TMC boycotts

New Delhi:

The central government has called an all-party meeting on 25th March to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis. The meeting will take place inside the Parliament building and is expected to bring together leaders from across political parties to review the situation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with senior officials, will brief leaders on recent developments and India’s preparedness.

Rising tensions in West Asia

The crisis began after joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. The conflict has raised global concerns, especially around fuel supply, trade routes, and regional stability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier addressed Parliament, warning that the impact of the conflict could be long-lasting. He urged citizens and states to stay prepared for challenges that may arise.

To deal with possible effects of the crisis, the government has formed several groups to closely monitor areas like fuel supply, fertilisers, and supply chains. The aim is to reduce any negative impact on the country and ensure essential services continue smoothly.

The Prime Minister also stressed that state governments will play an important role, especially in supporting poor and vulnerable sections during this period.

Opposition raises questions

Some opposition leaders have questioned the need for a separate meeting. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the issue should be discussed in Parliament instead of a closed-door briefing. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi initially said he would skip the meeting due to a prior commitment, though there is some uncertainty after his schedule changed.

While several leaders are attending the meeting, some are even skipping it. Trinamool Congress leaders have questioned why a full debate is not being held in Parliament and not attending the meeting. At the same time, leaders from the ruling side have urged unity, saying this is a time for all parties to come together given the global crisis.

Why does the meeting matter?

The West Asia conflict is already affecting fuel prices and could have a wider impact on the economy. The government is looking to take all parties into confidence and ensure a coordinated response.