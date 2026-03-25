Dhurandhar Part 2 Day 7 box office: Ranveer Singh's film remains unstoppable at the ticket window

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its strong run at the box office through its first week. The film has managed to build a solid total, driven by a powerful opening and weekend surge. It clashed with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh from South, which is witnessing a much slower growth in its box office performance. In similar lines, let's take a look at the advanced box office collection of both Dhurandhar Part 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Day 7.

How much did Dhurandhar Part 2 earn on Day 7?

On Day 0, the film opened with Rs 43.00 crore, setting the stage for a strong start. Day 1 (Thursday) saw a big jump to Rs 102.55 crore, followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2 (Friday). The film peaked over the weekend, collecting Rs 113.00 crore on Day 3 (Saturday) and Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4 (Sunday), with occupancy touching as high as 81.6 per cent on Saturday.

As expected, collections dipped during the weekdays. Day 5 (Monday) brought in Rs 65 crore, while Day 6 (Tuesday) saw Rs 56.60 crore. On Day 7, the film earned Rs 26.38 crore so far, with occupancy at 30.4 per cent across 14,787 shows. As of Day 7, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected a total India net of Rs 602.10 crore. The India gross stands at Rs 718.62 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk, with final numbers for the day still awaited.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office Day 7

As of Day 7, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is playing across 2,005 shows and has earned Rs 0.61 crore so far today. With this, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 76.77 crore, while the net collection has reached Rs 65.21 crore. Final numbers for the day are still awaited.

Also read: R Madhavan clarifies Dhurandhar 2 smoking scene that hurt Sikh sentiments: 'Maine cigarette bujha diya tha'