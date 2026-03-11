'I can stop it anytime': Trump claims war with Iran to end soon, says 'nothing left to target'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said that the ongoing conflict with Iran will end “any time I want it to end.” Speaking to Axios over the phone, Trump said, “Little this and that...Any time I want it to end, it will end,” and added that there is “practically nothing left to target” in Iran. Trump claimed that Iran’s key capabilities have been destroyed.

“Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones,” he said. He added that Tehran now has no navy, no air force, and no communications in a “military sense.”

The president also issued a stark warning to Iran saying, “They better not try anything cute, or it’s going to be the end of that country…If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you’d never hear the name again.”

Israel vows strikes will continue

Despite Trump’s confidence, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz earlier said that operations will persist “as long as necessary”. Katz said strikes in Tehran and across Iran will continue “day after day, target after target” to pressure the Iranian people to act against the current regime.

He added, “Ultimately, that is something that depends on them,” signaling that the military campaign’s conclusion will also rely on internal developments in Iran.

Hormuz strait tensions add pressure

The situation in the Gulf remains tense after reports of mines in the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, Trump warned on Truth Social of “military consequences to Iran at a level never seen before” if the mines are not immediately removed.

At the same time, an airstrike in northern Iraq targeted militants aligned with Tehran, killing five. Israel has accused Iran of using cluster munitions, a weapon known for its high risk to civilians and long-term dangers. While more than 120 countries have signed an international treaty banning these weapons, Israel, the US, and Iran are not signatories.

Also Read: Israel-US-Iran War LIVE updates: 'Nothing left to target; war to end soon,' says US President Trump