BAN vs PAK: Bangladesh tumble records with stunning win over Pakistan in first ODI in Mirpur

Mirpur:

Bangladesh seemed to have missed the T20 World Cup very badly as they treated a 50-over clash as a T20 game in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan. They skittled the visitors in Mirpur for just 114 runs and then chased down the target in just 15.1 overs to take an early lead in the series. With this win, they also ended the eight-year drought, registering their first ODI win over Pakistan since 2018.

The home side also tumbled a few other records in the process, as this turned out to be their biggest ever win against Pakistan in terms of balls remaining. Bangladesh won with 209 balls to spare and it is also the joint-third biggest win in their ODI cricket history.

In fact, Bangladesh's victory with 209 balls in hand is the biggest in BAN vs PAK rivalry in the 50-over format. As for Pakistan, it was a poor show for them as they lost to Bangladesh for the first time in four matches. Their downfall in international cricket continues as the men in green had put in a poor performance in the T20 World Cup, getting knocked out from the Super 8 stage.

What happened in the match?

Nahid Rana was the star for Bangladesh in this match, accounting for a five-wicket haul. Pakistan fielded four debutants and asked three of them to bat in the top order. Sahibzada Farhan and Saad Mazaqat opened the innings and added 41 runs before they experienced a collapse and were soon reduced to 82/9.

Rana stunned the Pakistan batting line-up with his pace, accounting for the first five wickets to fall in the innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined the party then to pick up three wickets and it took a decent knock from Faheem Ashraf for the visitors to go past the 100-run mark. The chase was never going to be an issue for Bangladesh and Tanzid Hasan slammed an unbeaten 67 off 42 balls with seven fours and five sixes to take them home in just 15.1 overs.

