How much prize money did India win after T20 World Cup 2026 triumph? ICC reveals

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the final distribution of the prize money among 20 teams after the successful conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026. India defeated New Zealand in the final of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by 96 runs to lift the trophy. They became the first host nation to win the tournament and took home a massive amount of around Rs 24 crore.

ICC announced the record-breaking increase in the overall prize money compared to the 2024 edition and have distributed a total amount of $ 11.25 million among 20 participating teams in the tournament. The runners-up, New Zealand, won the second-highest amount - Rs 13 crore - as they once again fell short of winning the trophy.

The ICC, in its statement, also confirmed that the announced prize money for each team also includes the bonus amount for winning their respective matches. "The total reflects the base amount of $225,000 received by all participating teams, along with bonuses based on final placements, win bonuses, and progression through each stage of the tournament," the statement read.

How much did Pakistan take home after getting knocked out of Super 8 stage?

Pakistan once again performed poorly in the T20 World Cup as they failed to make it to the semifinal of the tournament. They were knocked out in the Super 8 stage after failing to win by 64 runs or more against Sri Lanka in their final game. They took home the prize money of Rs 4.8 crore.

South Africa, who were touted to be the favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2026, were unbeaten in the competition until they lost to New Zealand in the semifinal, won the prize money of Rs 9.25 crore. Australia, USA and Afghanistan, whose World Cup ended in the group stage, took home the prize money of Rs 2.85 crore. Interestingly, Zimbabwe earned more than these three teams and Sri Lanka, taking home a healthy purse of Rs 4.5 crore.

