Two Indians killed, one missing after merchant ships attacked amid Middle East conflict

New Delhi:

Two Indian nationals have been confirmed dead and another is missing after merchant vessels they were aboard came under attack during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the casualties occurred when the Indian citizens were on commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected region. “There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. It happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack,” he said.

In addition to the fatalities and the missing person, several other Indians have been injured in separate incidents across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. One Indian national was reportedly wounded in Dubai and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, with the Indian consulate regularly in touch to ensure his well-being, Jaiswal added.

The MEA said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Indian missions and families to extend support and assistance.

India-bound Thai cargo ship hit by projectiles

A Thai-flagged cargo ship came under attack while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a swift response from Thailand’s navy and international maritime authorities. The bulk carrier, Mayuree Naree, was reportedly hit by projectiles from Iran near the Omani coast.

The incident took place approximately 11 nautical miles (18 kilometres) north of Oman’s shoreline. At the time, the vessel was carrying oil and was en route to India.

Thailand’s Royal Navy confirmed that it is coordinating with international partners to provide assistance and ensure the safety of the crew. Emergency support was dispatched immediately after the attack was reported.

According to early reports from Thai media, 20 crew members have been safely rescued so far. Rescue operations are still underway for three individuals believed to remain on board the vessel.