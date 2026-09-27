'Life of struggle and sacrifice': Amit Shah remembers Ashok Singhal at birth centenary event

Paying tribute to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's former international working president Ashok Singhal on his birth centenary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the VHP leader's life was full of struggle and sacrifices, but he had dedicated himself to the country and society.

Shah made the remarks while addressing a gathering during the birth centenary celebrations of Singhal at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event was also attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramanand Giri Ji Maharaj, VHP's international president Alok Kumar and Ashok Singhal Foundation convenor Mahesh Bhagchandka.

Shah, who began his address by raising the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, said he was proud to attend the birth centenary of Singhal, adding that the VHP leader worked at every stage of his life and continued working for society till his end.

Shah recalls Singhal's simple lifestyle

He recalled that Singhal's lifestyle was extremely simple and said he lived in a small office at the VHP headquarters. His life was highly disciplined and dedicated, Shah said, while recalling his visits to Singhal when the then Congress government had filed cases against the VHP leader.

"It is a matter of pride for us all that we are gathered here for the inauguration of the birth centenary celebrations of the revered Ashok Singhal. Being a part of this inauguration ceremony is a moment of immense pride for me... His life was truly enriched by qualities such as self-sacrifice, simplicity, and profound patriotism," he said.

Shah recalls the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Shah also recalled how the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya was built following years of struggle by the Hindu community. He highlighted that Singhal had also shed his blood in the struggle.

"Today, that sacrifice has borne fruit. The construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple—a cause for which the entire Hindu community had made sacrifices, struggled, and united over the course is something we have all witnessed today," he said.

'Singhal dedicated life to Hindu society'

In his address, Shah said Singhal's patriotism was one of the most prominent features of his life. He continued his work without seeking publicity or glorification, Shah said, adding that Singhal believed that Hinduism, the Vedas and the Upanishads embody the spirit of seeking the welfare of the entire universe.

"He was a personality who worked sixteen hours a day even at that advanced age; the sole inspiration behind this was his profound patriotism," Shah said.

Hosabale recalls his meeting with Singhal

Speaking at the event, Hosabale said he met Singhal several times, who was determined and had a heart that reflected a saint's compassion. Singhal would never hesitate in taking firm decisions, he recalled, while adding that the entire world is aware about the VHP leader's contribution in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

(Image Source : YOUTUBE/ AMIT SHAH)RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at birth centenary celebrations of Ashok Singhal.

Further, Hosabale said Singhal had worked extensively for the protection of cows and the Vedas.

Singhal's work for Bajrang Dal

When the administration refused permission for the Ram-Janki Yatra, Singhal had gathered a group of young volunteers, which led to the foundation of the Bajrang Dal. He mobilised young people who wanted to work for the cause of religion, Hosabale said.

Hosabale said that while serving as the Sangh's Prant Pracharak in Delhi, Singhal had organised a yatra to Kanyakumari. Furthermore, Singhal would always be at the forefront on issues concerning the society, he said.

Hosabale said that working with Ashok Singhal instilled two qualities in people—fearlessness and humility. He said Singhal was a confluence of personality, achievements and leadership. He was a confluence of organisation, struggle and coordination. He was also a confluence of simplicity, hard work and discipline, he said.