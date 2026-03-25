'We will not let Trump decide': Iran rejects ceasefire timeline, sets tough conditions to end war

New Delhi:

Iran has taken a firm stand in the ongoing West Asia conflict, declaring it will not accept any ceasefire timeline dictated by US President Donald Trump and calling the American proposal “excessive”, according to media reports. As per reports, officials in Tehran have reviewed the US-backed plan but expressed strong dissatisfaction with its terms. A senior Iranian official, quoted by Reuters, indicated that the country’s initial response is “not positive,” though discussions are still underway.

Five key conditions laid out by Iran

Iran has made it clear that any end to the war will depend entirely on whether its demands are fulfilled. According to reports, Tehran has outlined five major conditions:

A complete halt to what it calls aggression and targeted killings by the US and Israel Binding guarantees to prevent any future military action against Iran Assured compensation for war-related losses and damage A wider end to hostilities across all regional fronts, including allied groups Formal recognition of Iran’s authority over the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz

Reports say Iran considers control over the Strait of Hormuz a legal and non-negotiable right.

‘War will end only on our terms’

Iranian authorities have stressed that the timing of any ceasefire will be decided solely by Tehran. According to reports, the leadership has made it clear that military operations will continue until all conditions are met. Officials also emphasised that the conflict is not limited to Iran alone, but extends to allied groups in the region, and any agreement must cover all fronts.

Pakistan steps in with US-backed proposal

Pakistan has reportedly conveyed a 15-point ceasefire framework from the United States to Iran, according to Reuters. The proposal, as described in reports, includes limited sanctions relief, restrictions on Iran’s missile programme, and tighter monitoring of its nuclear activities by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It also suggests civilian nuclear cooperation under global supervision and measures to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. In return, Washington is said to be seeking a temporary ceasefire lasting about a month to allow formal negotiations.

Even as diplomatic efforts continue, reports indicate a growing military presence in the region. The United States is preparing to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, known for rapid-response operations in hostile zones.

Additional deployments, including Marines and naval personnel, are also reportedly being mobilised, signalling rising tensions despite ongoing backchannel talks.