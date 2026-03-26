Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Ranveer Singh's film creates history in UK, beats six films at box office

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 remains the most talked-about film in cinematic circles right now. Given the way Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing, particularly in terms of box office earnings, it is evident that the stage is set to write a new chapter in the history of Hindi cinema.

Sacnilk suggests that Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a remarkable feat by raking in phenomenal collections in international markets; specifically, in the United Kingdom, the film has shattered the records previously held by six blockbuster movies.

Dhurandhar 2 dominates overseas markets

It has been just six days since the release of Dhurandhar 2. Yet, within this short span, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has demonstrated an explosive earning potential. Director Aditya Dhar's film is witnessing bumper collections not only at the domestic box office but in overseas markets as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​also shared this information on social media.

Dhurandhar Box Office: Day 7

According to Taran, within 7 days of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has already grossed Rs 250 crore in overseas markets. In doing so, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has triumphantly hoisted the flag of success in the international arena. Furthermore, the film has set a monumental box office record in the United Kingdom, having grossed £2,460,523 (Pounds).

Consequently, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in the UK. In the process, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime collections of the following films:

Chennai Express Padmaavat Dilwale Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani PK Animal

Dhurandhar 2: Worldwide collection

Driven by its substantial earnings in overseas markets, the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2 has reached an exceptionally high figure. So far, this film has grossed over Rs 915 crore globally. It is believed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge could also become the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2 Day 7 box office: Ranveer Singh's film remains unstoppable at the ticket window