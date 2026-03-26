Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office report [26 March, 2026]: How much Pawan Kalyan's film earn on Day 7?

New Delhi:

Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit theaters simultaneously on March 19, 2026. As of today, exactly one week has passed since their release. Speaking of Dhurandhar 2, it has created a massive sensation at the box office, raking in a worldwide total of Rs 937.49 crore. However, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has not managed to achieve similar success at the box office.

Let's find out how much the film has earned during its first week.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection so far

Pawan Kalyan's film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, continues to screen in theaters. The film was released exclusively in the Telugu language. The film's collections over the past week are as follows:

On its opening day, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 34.75 crore.

On the second day, the film collected Rs 9 crore.

On the third day, the film's collection stood at Rs 9.10 crore.

On the fourth day, Sunday, earnings amounted to Rs 7.50 crore.

On the fifth day, the film earned a mere Rs 2.50 crore.

On the sixth day, the film collected Rs 1.75 crore.

Day 7 collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film's earnings have been witnessing a continuous decline. On one hand, Dhurandhar 2 continues to break one box office record after another; on the other, the earnings for Ustaad Bhagat Singh are dwindling day by day. The film earned Rs 1.14 crore on its seventh day.

Worldwide collections for Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the Rs 500-crore mark in India. Furthermore, the film is also performing exceptionally well in terms of worldwide collections. As of today, it has collected Rs 937.49 crore worldwide. In addition to Ranveer Singh, the cast includes actors such as Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2 Day 7 box office: Ranveer Singh's film remains unstoppable at the ticket window