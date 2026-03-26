'Trump does not bluff, prepared to unleash hell if Iran...': White House warns Tehran amid negotiation talks

Washington:

Amid negotiations talks with Iran, the White House has warned Tehran, saying that 'US President Donald Trump does not bluff, and he would unleash hell' after the Islamic Republic rejected his conditions for a ceasefire, adding that Washington is prepared to escalate its military operations if necessary.

While briefing the media on negotiations to end the war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump wanted peace, but if Iran fails to accept that they have been defeated, the US president will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before.

President Trump will ensure they are hit harder if they...: Trump

"The President's preference is always peace. There does not need to be any more death and destruction," Leavitt told reporters.

"But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment – if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be – President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before."

"President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their Navy, their Air Force and their air defence system. Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand they have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal," she added.

'Productive' Iran talks continue

However, the White House maintained that talks between the US and Iran have not reached a dead end, emphasising that diplomatic efforts are still ongoing despite recent setbacks. "Talks continue. They are productive as the president said on Monday, and they continue to be," Leavitt said.

Leavitt further said that Iran's missile capabilities were reduced by 90 per cent after US armed forces initiated Operation Epic Fury.

"The United States military continues to decimate the Iranian regime's offensive and defensive capabilities. Just over three weeks in, it is abundantly clear that Operation Epic Fury has been a resounding military triumph. More than 9,000 enemy targets have been struck to date," she said.

Iran rules out peace talks with US

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his government has not engaged in talks to end the war, and has no plan on any negotiations. His remark came during an interview with the Iranian state TV on Wednesday.

Araghchi said the US is sending messages through different mediators, which "does not mean negotiations", while another source said Tehran sees a 15-point US plan as "extremely maximalist and unreasonable," Al Jazeera reported.

A Department of Defence official told Al Jazeera that the US has ordered the deployment of approximately 2,500 US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. According to the official, the forces scheduled for deployment include commanders and logistical support elements from the division's 1st Combat Brigade.

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