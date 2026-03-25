Iran claims it shot down F/A-18 fighter jet days after striking F‑35, shares video as proof | Watch

New Delhi:

Days after Iran said it successfully hit a US F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, the country has now claimed to have targeted F/A-18 fighter jets near Chabahar. Iranian state-linked channel Press TV released a video purportedly showing the strike, though there is no independent verification of the footage. Notably, the F/A-18 is among the jets that had earlier been offered to India as part of defence procurement talks.

F/A-18 and F-35: Advanced US fighter jets

The Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet is a primary carrier-capable, multirole fighter jet of the US Navy, designed for air superiority, precision strikes, and electronic warfare. It is a twin-engine aircraft that operates from carriers worldwide, offering high versatility in both defensive and offensive missions.

The F-35, which Iran previously claimed to hit, is considered one of the most advanced and expensive combat aircraft globally, known for its stealth and cutting-edge technology.

Iran’s strike method

According to Iranian media, the F-35 was targeted using the indigenous Bavar-373 air defence system. Experts suggest that passive sensor technology may have helped detect the stealth aircraft without emitting radar signals. Iranian state outlets claim the system successfully locked onto and struck the jet.

US officials confirmed that the F-35 was forced to make an emergency landing at a Middle East air base but landed safely. Capt Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US Central Command, told CNN that the aircraft was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when the incident occurred, and a detailed investigation is underway.

US aircraft losses and drone attacks

Reports indicate that at least 16 US aircraft, including several MQ-9 Reaper drones, have been lost since the conflict began on February 28. Many drones were shot down by Iranian defence systems; they are often deployed for high-risk missions because they are designed to minimise human loss if destroyed.

USS Abraham Lincoln under attack

Hours before the F/A-18 claims, Iran said its Navy fired Qader cruise missiles at the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, forcing it to change position. Tehran described the move as asserting maritime sovereignty.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Iranian Navy, stated that the US carrier group is “constantly being monitored” and any hostile approach will face “powerful strikes.” Washington has not responded to the latest claim.

This is not the first time the USS Abraham Lincoln has been targeted in Iranian claims. On March 6, Iran said drones had struck the carrier, which the Pentagon denied, stating the missiles “didn’t even come close.” The US currently has two aircraft carriers deployed in the region amid ongoing operations alongside Israel.