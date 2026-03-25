Iran warns US over troop deployments, denies Trump's peace talks claim: 'What generals have broken...'

Tehran:

Iran has issued a stark warning to the US over the latter’s alleged troop deployment in the Middle East amid raging war in the region. Strongly objecting to the move, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Tehran was closely observing regional developments and warned that Washington would pay the price for Israel’s ‘delusion’.

Iran’s reaction came after several reports suggested the US was sending thousands of troops to the Middle East.

“We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments. What the generals have broke, the soldiers can't fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu's delusions. Do not test our resolve to defend our land,” Ghalibaf posted on X.

Iran denies talks with US amid Trump’s claim

Iran has firmly rejected reports of any diplomatic breakthrough with the United States, as officials criticised claims made by the US President Donald Trump regarding a proposed cessation of hostilities in the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military, dismissed the 15-point plan reportedly put forward by Trump. Taking a dig at Trump’s breakthrough declaration, Zolfaghari said the US President was negotiating with himself and he should not call his “defeat” an agreement.

Similarly, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, confirmed that no discussions, either direct or indirect, had taken place between Tehran and Washington. He stated that media reports suggesting progress were incorrect.

Iran fires missile at US Navy warship Abraham Lincoln

The Iranian Navy fired cruise missiles at the US’ Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, prompting the ship to alter its course, according to a statement reported by state television.

The missiles, identified as Qader shore-based anti-ship missiles, were launched as the carrier group came within striking distance of Iranian forces. The military statement said the attack was part of monitoring ongoing movements of the US fleet in the region.

Admiral Shahram Irani, chief of the Iranian Navy, was quoted in the statement warning that any hostile naval forces entering the range of Iran’s missile systems would face powerful strikes.