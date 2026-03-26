Bangladesh tragedy: Over 20 killed, several injured as bus plunges into Padma River; PM orders probe

Dhaka:

In a tragic incident, at least 23 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bus plunged into a river in Bangladesh while attempting to get onto a transport ferry. As per officials, the accident happened in the southwestern district of Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal when the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.

15 pm on Wednesday (March 25). The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was travelling from Rajbari to Dhaka, which is 128 kilometres from Dhaka. At that time, the bus was on the ferry. The rescue teams from the fire service and divers are carrying out the rescue operations.

Witnesses said the bus was carrying at least 50 passengers after picking up travellers from various counters along the route. Rescue ship Hamza pulled the submerged bus out of the river six hours later, as per Dhaka Tribune. Around 11:15 pm, part of the vehicle became visible, and by 11:30 pm, the entire bus was lifted using the ship's crane. Tearful relatives gathered along the banks of the Padma at Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari on Wednesday evening, clinging to hope as rescue teams searched for survivors after a passenger bus plunged into the river, as per the report.

What did the official say?

Speaking to the media, Police Inspector Russel Mollah said that the rescue operations were paused as it was night, and will resume in the daylight. "We have recovered 23 dead bodies so far. There may be some still missing, and a few people survived. Since it is night, the rescue operation is somewhat paused, but a combined rescue operation is ongoing, with various forces--fire service, navy, police, and other groups--conducting the rescue. However, due to darkness, the operation is temporarily halted, but it will resume again in the daylight," he added.

PM Tarique Rahman orders inquiry

According to the Rajbari district administration officials, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called them to get the update about the incident and ordered an investigation into the accident. Police and witnesses earlier said about 11 passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued but most others remained missing. According to witnesses and officials, many of the passengers were members of the same family. While several of them survived as they stood outside, their relatives were in the bus as it drowned.

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