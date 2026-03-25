Two dead, 25 others injured as double-decker passenger bus overturns in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi:

At least two people died and 25 others were injured when a double-decker passenger bus overturned in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Tuesday night. This accident took place near the Jhandewalan Hanuman Temple. The bus overturned under the metro line.

The bus, arriving from Rajasthan, overturned near the Jhandewalan temple around 1 am. Around 25 passengers were on board the bus. Visuals shared on social media showed a heavily damaged bus, with damaged seats and wheels lying near the vehicle.

Police and fire brigade rush to spot

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation. The overturned bus was lifted by a crane. The injured were immediately admitted to a hospital where they are receiving treatment. The families of the injured and deceased have been informed.

The cause of the accident involving the double-decker bus is believed to be high speed. When the speeding bus reached under the metro line in Karol Bagh, it suddenly lost control and overturned. The accident was so horrific that two people died on the spot.

Bodies of deceased will be handed over to family after post-mortem

Police said the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary. After post-mortems, the bodies will be handed over to their families.

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