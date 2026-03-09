Delhi: Two killed after speeding DTC bus hits multiple vehicles in Nihal Vihar; locals fuel protest

New Delhi:

As many as two people lost their lives and another person was injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crashed into several vehicles in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Monday, according to police. The accident fuelled protests in the area as angry residents gathered at the spot.

During the unrest, the crowd damaged the bus involved in the crash and also set another DTC bus on fire. Police said the bus driver has been taken into custody.

Officials said they received a call about the incident at around 9.45 am. The caller informed them that a speeding DTC bus travelling from the Najafgarh side had struck multiple road users on Najafgarh–Nangloi Road.

According to police, the bus hit a scooter, a motorcycle, a hand-rickshaw and several pedestrians, resulting in two deaths and leaving another person injured. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

According to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) authorities, five more buses parked close to the scene were also slightly damaged during the unrest.

Police officers stated that the situation has since been brought under control. Heavy security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

A video shared widely on social media appeared to show a DTC bus in flames, with bystanders filming on their mobile phones as police sirens sounded in the background. Sources reported that around six passengers were inside the bus that was torched, but they were told to leave the vehicle before it was set alight.

Footage from the scene showed significant harm to the rear section of the bus, especially around the bumper and undercarriage. The bumper seemed broken and dislodged, with fragments of plastic scattered on the road behind the vehicle.

Parts of the front of the bus were also hanging loose, and some cables or wires dangled near the damaged area.

A nearby scooter was hit too, with its front section smashed and its rear‑view mirror broken.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call about a bus on fire at around 10 am.