8 killed, 18 injured as tipper truck collides with bus and catches fire in Andhra's Markapuram | Video

Amaravati (AP):

At least eight people were charred to death, and 18 others were injured after a tipper truck collided with a bus and caught fire near Rayavaram in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, police said. According to local TV channels, the bus collided with a gravel-loaded tipper.

18 injured persons shifted to hospital

The flames spread rapidly, engulfing both the bus and the tipper completely. Passengers seated in the rear of the bus were unable to escape and were tragically burnt alive.

Police said several passengers sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while officials continue to gather more details about the incident.

Markapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagraju told a TV channel, "Nearly eight people were burnt alive, and about 18 injured persons have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident."

Rescue operation underway

Rescue teams are working to identify the victims and trace their relatives, who will be informed after verification, an official said.

According to Nagraju, some bodies are still believed to be trapped inside the bus, which caught fire after the collision, making rescue and retrieval operations challenging.

Meanwhile, N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

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