Minor daughter kills mother with boyfriend, buries body at home for opposing their relationship

Hyderabad:

Almost a year after a 40-year-old woman went missing, the police have arrested a man and apprehended her minor daughter for allegedly killing the mother and burying the body at her residence in Hyderabad for opposing their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The woman had opposed her minor daughter's relationship with the accused, citing both her age, 17 years, and differences in caste. The body of the woman was exhumed from her residence in the Kowkoor area following the confession of a man, police said.

Duo killed woman in May last year

According to the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, the man, who works as a driver, and the woman's younger daughter planned to kill her as she was continuously opposing their relationship. As per their pre-plan, he stabbed her chest on May 12 last year with a knife while the minor girl helped him kill. The woman died on the spot, it said.

They wrapped the body, hid it under a bed, cleaned the scene, and later buried it inside the house using cement and sand, police said.

Later, in October 2025, the woman's elder daughter filed a complaint at the Jawaharnagar Police Station stating that her mother, a domestic worker, had left for work on May 12, 2025, but never returned home and her phone had been switched off. Following the complaint, police registered a missing person case and began an investigation.

When asked about the delay in lodging the complaint, a police official said the daughter initially believed that her mother, who was not living with her husband, might have been staying with another man.

Man confessed to crime

During the course of the investigation, police detained a man on suspicion and interrogated him. According to officials, he confessed that he had come into contact with the deceased woman's younger daughter in December 2023 and developed a relationship with her, which the woman strongly opposed.

Police said the relationship continued even after the man was arrested twice, in October 2024 and January 2025, following cases registered under the POCSO Act based on complaints filed by the deceased.

Frustrated by the woman's continued opposition, the accused and the minor girl allegedly killed her in May 2025, police said. They then misled the elder daughter by claiming that repairs were being carried out due to a rat problem, even as they destroyed the woman's mobile phone.

The duo continued living together, and after the girl became pregnant, he married her in January this year. She gave birth to a male child about two months ago, police said.

Based on the confession and evidence collected, police converted the missing person case into a murder case and invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to the destruction of evidence.

The man has been arrested, while the minor girl, classified as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), has been apprehended, police added.

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