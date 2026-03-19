Telangana horror: Brother murders sister over suspected affair, dismembers body and dumps in lake.

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) :

In a chilling crime in Batasingaram of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, a brother allegedly killed his sister in a fit of rage over her suspected immoral relationship, dismembered her body into two pieces and discarded the remains in Majithpur Lake, police revealed on Thursday (March 19).

Missing person report sparks investigation

The gruesome truth emerged during a police probe into a missing person case filed on February 28 by the victim's brother, Pappu Ram, who claimed his sister had vanished from a general store in Batasingaram. What began as a routine search quickly unraveled into a murder investigation after suspicious leads surfaced.

What is the motive behind murder?

The victim, widowed some time ago, had been living with her brother following her husband's death. Investigations uncovered Pappu Ram's growing suspicions of her involvement in an extramarital affair with another man, which reportedly enraged him to the point of murder. Consumed by anger, he allegedly took her life, methodically cut the body into two parts, and disposed of them in Majithpur Lake to cover his tracks.

Brother's deception and swift arrest

In a brazen twist, Pappu Ram himself lodged the missing complaint at the local police station to deflect suspicion. However, inconsistencies in his account and forensic breakthroughs during the inquiry exposed the plot, leading to his immediate arrest on murder charges. Authorities continue to piece together the timeline as the community reels from the shocking betrayal within a family.