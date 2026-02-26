Hyderabad: 21-year-old YouTuber sends 'I love you' text to mother in Kuwait, then dies by suicide

Hyderabad:

A 21-year-old YouTuber and BSc student reportedly died by suicide at her rented apartment in Telangana's capital Hyderabad earlier this week before sending her mother "I love you so much" text. The incident had happened on February 23 (Monday) and her mother works in Kuwati, according to officials.

The deceased has been identified as Komali, who originally hails from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. She had been living at her rented apartment in Hyderabad for the past 11 months, while pursuing her BSc degree at a private college. Apart from being a science student, she used to make personnel and lifestyle content on popular video sharing website YouTube.

On the morning of February 23, she sent a text to her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, that she loves her and asked her to take care of her younger brother. "I love you so much, mommy," read the text. Following this, her phone went switched off.

Phone switched off, unanswered calls

Varalakshmi kept trying to call Komali, but all calls went unanswered. Later, she alerted a friend and asked him to visit Komali's flat in Hyderabad. He visited the flat around 3 pm but got no response from anyone despite continuously knocking at the door. The police was alerted and broke the latch to enter the apartment where Komali's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police also recovered a small ladder and saree. As per preliminary investigation, Komali was in emotional distress due to her relationship issues. The police said the 21-year-old was in a relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer for the past three years. However, they had recently ended their relationship.

The police believe she had also attempted suicide six months back. A case has now been registered, and the police have collected all the physical and digital evidence for further investigation.