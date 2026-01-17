Taskaree The Smuggler’s Web ending explained: Who betrayed the team? Taskaree The Smuggler’s Web has gripped Netflix viewers. Here’s the full story, plot details, mole reveal and ending explained from Emraan Hashmi’s hit web series.

After Haq Movie, Emraan Hashmi has once again managed to captivate audiences. His recent web series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, has been a huge hit since its release on Netflix. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Taskaree features Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Anurag Sinha, Nandish Sandhu, and Amruta Khanvilkar in key roles.

The seven-episode series premiered on Netflix on January 14, 2026. It immediately started trending at number one on Netflix. With a rating of 7.6, the series is being widely appreciated, primarily due to its suspense and climax.

Taskaree The Smuggler’s Web story: What is the series about?

The series revolves around a mission to dismantle a powerful syndicate operating at Mumbai Airport. An honest customs officer, Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi), forms a team of suspended officers and devises a strategy to stop the smuggling. Prakash Kumar (Anurag Sinha) is chosen to execute this operation. Using his intelligence, he first brings the suspended officers back to work and then arranges for the transfer of corrupt officials.

To carry out this mission, the suspended officers Meena, Ravi Gurjar (Nandish Sandhu), and Mitali Sharma (Amruta Khanvilkar) return to duty and gradually begin working to stop the illegal shipments. Arjun Meena and his team aim to crack down on the illegal smuggling operations of Bade Chaudhary (Sharad Kelkar). However, many officials within the system are in cahoots with Sharad. The smuggling scenes are intense.

As the story progresses, the situation becomes even more serious. The illegal smuggling operation escalates to bloodshed. Arjun Meena's honest and brave officer, Ravi (Nandish), is murdered. Chaudhary tries to bribe and threaten Prakash to achieve his goals. The story becomes intense, and the final episode reveals a secret that will leave you stunned.

Who is the mole in Taskaree The Smuggler’s Web?

Just a few minutes into the seventh episode, the identity of the traitor in the team is revealed. It's none other than Prakash Kumar. He had already joined forces with Chaudhary. Prakash is the one who executes Chaudhary's plan to send two tons of gold in 40 coffins. Finally, Prakash's true nature is exposed to Arjun Meena, and the story ends with this dramatic turn.

